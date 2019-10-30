Fifty years since death of Bohumil Peroutka after self-immolation

Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of the death of Bohumil Peroutka, who set himself on fire in protest at the Soviet occupation of Czechoslovakia and the onset of normalisation. He was 43 years old when he committed his radical protest in the town of Vsetín on October 28, the day of Czechoslovak independence, and died of his burns two days later.

Peroutka, who is not well known, is regarded as the country’s fourth “human torch” protestor of that era, with the first being student Jan Palach.