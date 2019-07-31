Fifty-four people die in traffic accidents on Czech roads in July

Fifty-four people have died on roads in the Czech Republic in July, which is three more than in the previous year, according to preliminary police statistics quoted by the Czech News Agency. July 29 was the worst day of the month for traffic accidents, with five deaths.
July is traditionally one of the most tragic months on Czech roads with many people travelling for summer vacations. The most recent accident happened on Wednesday in the central-Bohemian town of Humpolec, when a car hit a pram, killing one child and injuring another.
