Fifty Czechs quarantined in Egypt

Approximately 50 Czechs are quarantined in Egypt due to coronavirus exposure, the Czech Foreign Ministry reported, saying that negotiations were underway to have them repatriated. Most of them are tourists and travel agency employees.

Another 50 are reported to be on their way back to the Czech Republic. There are estimated to be around 200,000 Czechs abroad.

The ministry as urged them to contact the nearest Czech embassy and return home as soon as possible. Those returning from “high-risk” countries will be automatically quarantined.