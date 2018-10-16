Fiftieth anniversary of ratification of presence of Soviet troops

Tuesday is the 50th anniversary of the approval by the Czechoslovak government of the presence of Soviet troops on the country’s territory. The move followed the invasion of the country in August 1968 by Warsaw Pact soldiers. Previously Czechoslovakia was the only country in the Eastern Bloc not to possess Soviet troop bases.

The text of the treaty document was drafted in early October 1968, when senior Czechoslovak Communist Party officials Alexander Dubček, Oldřich Černík and Gustav Husák held talks in Moscow on the conditions of the temporary deployment of allied troops. Russian soldiers finally left Czechoslovakia 23 years later.