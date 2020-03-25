Fifth of Czechs would not be able to last for a month with their savings, survey shows

Nearly a fifth of all Czechs do not have the financial reserves to last even a month if reduced to living off their savings, newly released results of a survey conducted by Ipsos show. A further 40 percent said they regret not having saved up more for an emergency.
Most of the respondents in the group whose savings are too low to last a month were people below the age of 35.
A quarter of those questioned by the survey said that they have the money to survive for half a year, while 30 percent said they would be able to last for three months. Just over a quarter said they would not be able to finance themselves for more than one month.
