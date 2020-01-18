Fiala set for re-election as leader of Civic Democrats

Petr Fiala is set to be re-elected chairman of the opposition Civic Democrats at a party congress in Prague on Saturday. Mr. Fiala, who has led the grouping since 2014, has no challengers for the post of party leader.
MEP Evžen Tošenovský will not defend his position as deputy head of the Civic Democrats, exiting the party’s top leadership after six years. The other deputy chairs will stand again. Around 500 people signed up to attend the congress.
