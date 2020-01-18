Fiala re-elected leader of Civic Democrats

Petr Fiala was re-elected chairman of the opposition Civic Democrats at a party congress in Prague on Saturday. Mr. Fiala, who has led the grouping since 2014, had no challengers for the post of party leader and received over 90 percent of the vote.

Mr. Fiala told delegates the Civic Democrats would be a strong government party at the time of their next congress in two years’ time. He also hit out at Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO, comparing his National Investment Plan to Baron Munchausen.