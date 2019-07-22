Fiala eyes anti-ANO alliance for next general elections

The leader of the opposition Civic Democrats, Petr Fiala, says he plans to hold talks on possible cooperation with other conservative and liberal parties before the next scheduled general elections in 2021, Czech Television reported. Mr. Fiala said he wished to form a team that would defeat government leaders ANO and carry out reforms in education, digitalisation and the battle against bureaucracy.

The chairman of the Mayors and Independents, Vít Rakušan, has already raised the idea of building a bloc of parties before the next elections. This call was welcomed by TOP 09, while the Czech Pirate Party said they would prefer to go it alone.