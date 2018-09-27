Few Czechs visit a dentist regularly, insurers say

Brian Kenety
27-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Only one in thirty Czechs regularly visits a dentist twice a year, as recommended, for preventive check-ups and cleanings, the daily Mladá fronta Dnes reports, citing data from health insurers.

They risk not only cavities but also serious health problems, such as tumours, the treatment of which is not covered under most health insurance policies.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 