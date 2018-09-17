Festival of public readings on trains

A festival of public readings by writers on trains to promote Czech literature kicked off early on Monday as Czechs boarded trains on their way to work.
The event is supported by close to 30 Czech authors who have agreed to read selected parts of their work to the public. The festival will last until Thursday.
One of the novelties this year is public readings of micro-stories by students on the Petřín funicular in Prague, where the ride lasts just five minutes.
Dog discovers Bronze Age treasure in Kostelec
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services