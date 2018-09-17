Festival of public readings on trains

A festival of public readings by writers on trains to promote Czech literature kicked off early on Monday as Czechs boarded trains on their way to work.

The event is supported by close to 30 Czech authors who have agreed to read selected parts of their work to the public. The festival will last until Thursday.

One of the novelties this year is public readings of micro-stories by students on the Petřín funicular in Prague, where the ride lasts just five minutes.