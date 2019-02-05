Febiofest to honour Danish filmmaker Bille August

This year’s edition of the Febiofest film festival will bring the Danish director Bille August to Prague. The maker of such movies as Pelle the Conqueror and The House of the Spirits will receive the event’s Kristián lifetime achievement award. The same prize will go to the veteran Czech actress Jiřina Bohdalová.

The 26th edition of Febiofest will run in Prague from March 21 to 29. A reduced version will then travel to the regions.