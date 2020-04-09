Favipiravir drug from Japan to become available in Czechia

Favipiravir, an antiviral drug, deemed as effective in combating medium cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus after experimental tests in China, will become available to patients in the Czech Republic within a few days, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said on Thursday.

The drug will be imported from Japan, with the Czech Republic being on the list of 20 countries to which the Asian state has agreed to Favipiravir exports. Parts of the supplies will be delivered for free, while others will be purchased.

Once delivered, the drug will be available in Prague’s General Faculty Hospital and some other hospitals across the country.