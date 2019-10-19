Fate of traditional New Year fireworks display unclear

The fate of the traditional New Year Prague fireworks displays remains unclear.

Prague City Hall announced that they would be cancelled and replaced by a video-mapping show some time ago, but has so far failed to find a provider.

The single company which entered the open competition failed to meet the set criteria.

Meanwhile, the traditional organizers of the New Year fireworks displays have set up an association called Fireworks for Prague and intend to keep the tradition alive with the help of a public collection.