The controversial statue of Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev could be replaced by a statue commemorating the soldiers who liberated Prague in 1945, according to the mayor of Prague 6, Ondřej Kolář. A dignified site would have to be found elsewhere for the Konev statue, he added.

The local administration is to decide the fate of the controversial statue, which was frequently vandalized with spray paint in the past, on Thursday. The open session, at which members of the public were able to have their say, is reported to have been stormy, with supporters of the statue calling for the mayor’s dismissal.

The mayor said that while he had the utmost respect for the soldiers who had liberated the country from Nazi oppression, the Red Army had not only brought peace to the country, but in later years terror as well.