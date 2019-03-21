Fashion designer Rosalie Kladošová wins Czech Grand Design top award

Fashion designer Rosalie Kladošová took the top award in the annual Czech Grand Design competition on Wednesday evening, for her collection called Merino Recycle, using textiles made of recycled wool. She also clinched the top prize in the fashion category.

This year’s nine winners also include Lucie Koldová, who won the prize for Designer of the Year for her Chips Chair, a lounge chair resembling a potato chip made for the furniture brand Ton. Artist Janja Prokic took the award for her collection of jewellery inspired by Papua New Guinea.