Farmers seek CZK 2.25 bn in compensation for drought

Brian Kenety
20-02-2019
Farmers have applied for a total of 2.25 billion crowns in compensation for last year’s severe drought, the State Agricultural Intervention Fund (SZIF) said in a press release. The state has thus far earmarked 2 billion crowns for this purpose.

The government announced in February a new water management plan aimed at preventing drought from becoming a recurring long-term problem.

Minister of Environment Richard Brabec (ANO) noted that municipalities needed external drinking water supplies in February, an unheard of situation signalling the days of “water prosperity” are over.

 
 
 
 
