Farmers expect rise in commodities sales this year

Ian Willoughby
19-11-2019
Czech farmers say that sales of eight major agricultural commodities should rise by almost CZK 2 billion this year to reach over CZK 90 billion. More cereals and potatoes have been harvested this year but the rape crop was down on 2018.

The Agricultural Association of the Czech Republic said the overall sales figure for this year should be above the average recorded since the year 2000.

