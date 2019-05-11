Far more wrong direction signs planned for Czech motorways

A sharp rise in the number of highly visible warning signs that motorists see if they wrongly attempt to enter a motorway lane leading into oncoming traffic is planned, Czech Television reported. The recently appointed minister of transport, Vladimír Kremlík, reached agreement on the matter with the minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček.

Police in the past recommended that 130 “Stop – Wrong Direction” signs be installed but under the previous minister of transport only four were put in place. Minister Kremlík has not revealed how many will go up, saying the police’s proposals would be examined. The first wave of such signs is due to appear on Czech motorways in June.