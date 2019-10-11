Fans queue overnight in Prague to pay last respects to Karel Gott

Fans of Karel Gott are queuing in Prague to pay their last respects to the iconic pop singer, who died at the age of 80 this month. His public memorial is being held at Žofín Palace from 8:00am to 10:00pm. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend. Already on Thursday afternoon, the first fans began gathering in front of the venue by the Vltava River, despite a ban in Prague against sleeping in public places. An estimated 14,000 people paid their respects to the late singer by Friday 2:00pm.

The organizers say they can handle up to 50,000 visitors, but there have been reports that up to 300,000 are planning to attend. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) on Wednesday urged Gott fans to consider honouring the singer in other ways than by attending the public memorial, the day before his private funeral.

Prague on Friday will also be hosting a football game between the Czech Republic and England, which is expected to draw thousands, as will the ongoing annual Signal festival of light. A protest by the environmental pressure group Extinction Rebellion is also scheduled.