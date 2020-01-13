FAMU student receives Oscar nomination in best animated short category

Daria Kashcheeva’s 15-minute long animated puppet movie Dcera (Daughter) has been nominated for an Oscar in the best animated short category. The 33-year-old Kashcheeva, is a Russian student currently studying at FAMU film school in Prague.

In an interview with Radio Prague International after she won the student Oscar in the same category in September, she said the Dcera is about the relationship between a father and his daughter, but could also be interpreted as about “relationships between people who are close in general. How one small misunderstanding can influence such relationships for a long time and why it is important to be able to forgive those who are close to us.”

On February 10, when the awards are announced, she will be up against Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver, Kitbull by Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson, Memorable by Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre and the stop-motion short Sister directed by Chinese born Siqi Song.