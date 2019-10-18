FAMU student Daria Kascheeva receives student Oscar in Los Angeles

Daria Kascheeva from Prague FAMU film school has received the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ student Oscar for best animated film from international schools.
The 33-year-old Russian student received the award at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday night. She is only the third FAMU student to win the award after Mariue Dvořáková and Jan Svěrák. Her winning film is a 15-minute long animated puppet movie called Daughter.
