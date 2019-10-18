Broadcast Archive

FAMU student Daria Kascheeva receives student Oscar in Los Angeles

Ruth Fraňková
18-10-2019
Daria Kascheeva from Prague FAMU film school has received the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ student Oscar for best animated film from international schools.

The 33-year-old Russian student received the award at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday night. She is only the third FAMU student to win the award after Mariue Dvořáková and Jan Svěrák. Her winning film is a 15-minute long animated puppet movie called Daughter.

 
