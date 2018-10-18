Famous Czech pre-war paintings to go on sale on October 28

Paintings by famous pre-war Czech artists, such as Josef Čapek, Jan Zrzavý and František Kupka, will be auctioned at the Mánes Exhibition Hall in Prague on October 28.

The auction will include three oil-paintings by Toyen, Jindřich Štyrský and Antonín Procháuka, which come from a collection by Austrian collector Ivo Rotter, and have been exhibited at the National Gallery Belvedere in Vienna on long-term loan.

Among other items on sale will be paintings by Antonín Chitussi and Kamil Lhoták, and a photo by František Drtikol, one of the most important Czech photographers of the 20th century.