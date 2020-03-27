Famous Czech authors start reading from their books on YouTube

Leading publishers in the Czech republic have launched a joint initiative wherein every day one of the country's popular authors will read an excerpt from their book to viewers on YouTube. The project began this Friday with journalist and former US corespondent for Czech Television Martin Řezníček reading from his new book Divided States (Rozelle státy), which is based on his experiences while he was in America.

Other authors who will be reading from their books in the coming days are Michael Žantovský, Miloš Urban and former Radio Prague reporter Pavla Horáková.

The publishers, who have been hit heavily by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic measures, are hoping the project will remind readers that their books can still be bought online.