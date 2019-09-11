Fairtrade product sales on the rise in Czech Republic

There has been a significant rise in Fairtrade product sales in the Czech Republic. The most significant increase was registered in cocoa beans sales, which grew by 155 percent compared to last year’s numbers, Hana Malíková, from the NGO Fairtrade Czech Republic and Slovakia, told journalists at a press conference on Wednesday.

Fairtrade cotton sales also faired particularly well, increasing by 317 percent. Meanwhile, coffee and tea sales rose by 37 and 24 percent respectively.

Fair trade is an institutional arrangement designed to help producers in developing countries achieve better trading conditions. According to a recent survey, 52 percent of Czechs recognise the Fairtrade logo and nearly a fifth of shoppers bought a product with this label in the last quarter-year.