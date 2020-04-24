Facemask obligation likely to remain in place at least until end of June

Basic coronavirus countermeasures, such as the compulsory wearing of face masks, the use of disinfectants and social distancing will be in place at least until the end of June, Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula told Czech Television on Friday.
At an earlier press conference on Friday, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said that the measure will be in place for at least the next two months, after which an easing of compulsory facemask wearing could be put in place, depending on surrounding factors, such as for artists who are unable to work due to facemasks. .
