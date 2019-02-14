Facebook and Financial Administration win Czech Big Brother Awards

The Czech Financial Administration, along with Facebook and the iRobot company have been selected for this year’s Big Brother award, handed out by the Iuridicum remedium civic association to companies that violate people's privacy or disclose people's personal data to third parties.

The award for the biggest privacy intruder in the long-term perspective went to Facebook for large-scale data leaks. The Financial Administration received the price for asking newly-wed couples to provide information about their wedding reception spending. In the private sector, the iRobot company was awarded for its vacuum cleaner, which collects spatial data to map users’ homes.