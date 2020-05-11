Face masks will not be obligatory outdoors after May 25 on condition that people can maintain the social distance requirements of two metres, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch reported after Monday’s government session.
Face masks will remain obligatory in shops and institutions and closed public spaces with a high risk of transmission such as public transport or taxis.
Vojtěch said the regulation according to which shops, post offices and other services are reserved for people over the age of 65 from 8am till 10am every day, will remain in place for the time being.
Archaeologists discover secret passage in Milevsko monastery
Czech study shows extremely low level of collective immunity to COVID 19 virus
Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction
Face masks outdoors may soon disappear
Greta Stocklassa: Why I chose open Swedish approach over strict Czech lockdown