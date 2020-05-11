Face masks will not be obligatory outdoors after May 25 on condition that people can maintain the social distance requirements of two metres, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch reported after Monday’s government session.

Face masks will remain obligatory in shops and institutions and closed public spaces with a high risk of transmission such as public transport or taxis.

Vojtěch said the regulation according to which shops, post offices and other services are reserved for people over the age of 65 from 8am till 10am every day, will remain in place for the time being.