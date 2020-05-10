Face masks outdoors may soon disappear

The government will consider downgrading the regulation on compulsory face masks in public to a mere recommendation, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Prima Television on Sunday. Face masks would remain obligatory in closed public spaces with a high risk of transmission such as public transport.

The debate on when Czechs will be able to stop wearing face masks has gained intensity with the warmer weather.

According to health ministry officials the plans were to lift this restriction in mid-June, but experts have increasingly criticized the order for people to wear masks outdoors.