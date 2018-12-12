Extremely rare white rhino born in Dvůr Králové zoo

A zoo in Dvůr Králové, east Bohemia, has announced the birth of another rare northern white rhinoceros.
The species is threatened with extinction, and the zoo is part of a global effort to breed the animals, which are native to central Africa, in captivity.
The mother of the new male cub has given birth now three times in the Czech Republic.
Meanwhile, the Dvůr Králové zoo has received another female of the species from a French zoo in Montpellier, where she did not mate. It is hoped she will find a suitable “Czech” partner.
