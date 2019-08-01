Extreme drought now on 75 percent of Czech territory

Seventy-five percent of Czech territory is now suffering from extreme drought due to high temperatures and high evaporation levels from the soil and water surfaces.
According to the Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute the isolated storms and rain-showers over the past few days brought only partial relief in places and did not improve the overall situation.
Water management facilities have been taking drought regulation measures on the country’s dams, streams and rivers.
