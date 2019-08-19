Extra 1 billion crowns earmarked to recruit new teachers

The ministers of finance and education agreed Monday on a draft budget for the education sector of 213 billion crowns in 2020, roughly 8 percent more than this year. That includes an extra1 billion crowns earmarked mainly to recruit new teachers.

Minister of Education Robert Plaga (ANO) said more teachers will be needed in the coming years due to higher birth rates earlier in this decade.

The draft budget counts on raising teachers’ salaries by 10 percent next year and by 9 percent in 2021, in line with the government’s pledge to raise salaries in the education sector to 150 percent of 2017 levels.