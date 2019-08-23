Extinction Rebellion activists calling for carbon neutrality by 2025

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion environmental group briefly blocked the entrance to the Ministry for Regional Development on Prague’s Old Town Square shortly before noon on Friday demanding that the government reduce emissions from fossil fuels and achieve carbon neutrality by 2025.

The Ministry for Regional Development is represented in a government commission which will debate the gradual phasing out of coal mining and the country’s future energy mix. The activists argued that such a decision should be the result of a broad debate and consensus in society.