Extinction rebellion activists block traffic in Prague

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion environmental group briefly blocked traffic in Prague’s Vršovice district on Friday morning. Two protests are scheduled to take place later in the day in front of Czech Television and ČEZ headquarters.

The Czech branch of Extinction Rebellion has joined a wave of climate protests organised by the environmental group around the world, calling on the government to reduce emissions from fossil fuels an achieve carbon neutrality by 2025.

The series of events will culminate on Saturday with a demonstration and a traffic blockade on Wenceslas Square.