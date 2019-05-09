Extensive forest fire in Jizera mountains contained

Fire-fighters have brought under control an extensive forest fire in the Jizera Mountain in the north of the country. The fire broke out in a difficult to reach spot on the mountain of Tanvaldský spičák on Wednesday afternoon and spread to an area of around 12 hectares.
A spokesperson for the fire service said officers would remain in place finish extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the forest fire has not yet been established.
