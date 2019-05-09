Extensive forest fire in Jizera mountains contained

Ruth Fraňková
09-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Fire-fighters have brought under control an extensive forest fire in the Jizera Mountain in the north of the country. The fire broke out in a difficult to reach spot on the mountain of Tanvaldský spičák on Wednesday afternoon and spread to an area of around 12 hectares.

A spokesperson for the fire service said officers would remain in place finish extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the forest fire has not yet been established.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31