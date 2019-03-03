Exports expected to slow down in Q2

Exports from the Czech Republic are likely to slow down in the next quarter, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday, citing the Export Index put together by Raiffeisenbank and the Association of Exporters.
Among the main factors behind the negative development is the slowdown of German economy, uncertainty regarding Brexit and the threat of US President Donald Trump to impose a 25 percent tax on European cars.
Exports from the Czech Republic increased by 2 percent year-on-year in December to 316.1 billion crowns.
Banned 1954 documentary on Tibet returns to cinemas
EU space programme set for major expansion in Prague
Czech priest Tomáš Halík hands Pope Francis letter urging reforms, vision
The old tradition of pig-slaughter feasts still observed around the country
City Hall plans its own Covent Garden near Wenceslas Square