Exports expected to slow down in Q2

Exports from the Czech Republic are likely to slow down in the next quarter, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday, citing the Export Index put together by Raiffeisenbank and the Association of Exporters.

Among the main factors behind the negative development is the slowdown of German economy, uncertainty regarding Brexit and the threat of US President Donald Trump to impose a 25 percent tax on European cars.

Exports from the Czech Republic increased by 2 percent year-on-year in December to 316.1 billion crowns.