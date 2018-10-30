Exploration of lives of prisoners takes Jihlava best Czech documentary prize

Enclosed World by Karel Žalud has won the award for best Czech film at the 22nd edition of the Jihlava documentary festival. The four-hour work is compiled from a Czech Television series of the same title that explores the lives of prisoners and their families.
The Belgian film Vacancy by Alexandra Longuet took Jihlava’s prize for best foreign documentary. French New Wave veteran Jean-Luc Goddard, who also directed Jihlava’s trailer this year, received an award for contribution to world cinema.
