Experts warn of future lack of electric charging stations

The number of charging stations for electric vehicles is not growing fast enough to meet future demand, according to the Association of Automobile Producers.

The head of the association Bohdan Wojnar says that at the present pace of construction in 2025 there will be a lack of 3,000 electric charging stations in the country and five years later a lack of 20,000 such stations.

According to a study compiled by Boston Consulting Group the number of electric-powered vehicles will grow by 50 percent by 2025 as a result of the strict new emission norms set down by the EU.