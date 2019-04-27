Experts protest against re-drawn conservation zones for national parks

Experts in the field of environmental protection say that if the proposed conservation zones for the country‘s four national parks are approved in their present form they will file a complaint with the European Commission.

They have tabled 42 reservations to the proposal, saying that precious localities have been placed in zones which would not give them adequate protection.

The Environment Ministry’s plan would see conservation zones redrawn for the next 15 years.

The four proposed zones are no-go zones which would be left to develop as primeval forests, a zone where human intervention would be limited to emergency access, a zone with special protection where farming and commercial forestry activities would be allowed and a zone enabling the development of local communities.