Experts estimate that 40 percent of 16-year-olds have tried e-cigarettes

40 percent of Czechs aged 16 have tried electronic cigarettes, according to experts from the National Anti-Addiction Helpline. In a press release on the occasion of the International No Smoking Day, the organisation went on to say that 17 percent of 16-year-olds are also regular users. It is expected that the number of those who smoke regular cigarettes, currently some 2.5 million people, will continue to decrease. Around 5 percent of Czech adults smoke e-cigarettes.
Czechs and Germans in 1930s Czechoslovakia: a complex picture
Wide range of events in store for Czechs this weekend as 30-year anniversary of Velvet Revolution reaches climax
Hundreds of thousands again gather in Prague to voice their opposition to prime minister
Shabby pub profits from nostalgia
Škoda unveils 4th-generation Octavia ahead of model’s 60th anniversary