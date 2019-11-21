Experts estimate that 40 percent of 16-year-olds have tried e-cigarettes

40 percent of Czechs aged 16 have tried electronic cigarettes, according to experts from the National Anti-Addiction Helpline. In a press release on the occasion of the International No Smoking Day, the organisation went on to say that 17 percent of 16-year-olds are also regular users. It is expected that the number of those who smoke regular cigarettes, currently some 2.5 million people, will continue to decrease. Around 5 percent of Czech adults smoke e-cigarettes.