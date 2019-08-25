Experts deactivate hand grenade from WWII

The Vltava embankment near Podoli in Prague was closed to cyclists and pedestrians for over an hour on Sunday morning after two men pulled a hand grenade from the river.
Explosives experts confirmed it was a Mark II Fragmentation Hand Grenade from WWII which had been buried in the muddy bottom of the river for years. It was deactivated without the need to restrict cars and trams in the area.
