Experts: Bark beetle infestations to get worse

Bark beetle infestations in the Czech Republic are likely to get worse in the Czech Republic, experts from the Czech Agricultural University said at a news conference. In a report, the scientists said that such infestations have been isolated in the past but would appear in synchronized form on large territories in the future.
The university’s Tomáš Hlásny said intervention would need to be targeted at areas where it could prove effective. In some places harvesting infected trees is not economically efficient, he said.
Seven of the country’s 14 regions are currently suffering infestations. The problem was at its highest level in two centuries last year.
Czechs start moringa superfood business in Ethiopia
Acclaimed Czech-born author and essayist Milan Kundera, still an enigma at 90
Czech population hits 10.65 million, growth driven by immigration
Ikarie XB 1: New release for Czech sci-fi classic that foreshadowed Star Trek and 2001: A Space Odyssey
Five hundred new e-bikes to appear in Prague next week