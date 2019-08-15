Exhibition on Vaclav IV. and the art of his time to open at Prague Castle

Prague Castle is opening an exhibition dedicated to the son of the Holy Roman Emperor Charles IV., Václav IV. (1361 -1419) and the art of his time. Vaclav IV. ruled Bohemia at the turn of the 15th century; he was crowned king of the Holy Roman Empire in 1376.
At the exhibition, visitors will see manuscripts and other examples of decorative art including reliquaries, tiles, burial gowns, a drinking horn from Dresden or a unique saddle from the Metropolitan Museum in New York.
The exhibition, held to mark the 600 anniversary of Vaclav IV’s death, will run from August 16 through November 3.
