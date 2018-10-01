Exhibition on totatitarian years opens at Letná

Daniela Lazarová
01-10-2018
An audio-visual exhibition documenting the years of totalitarian rule in Czechoslovakia has opened on Prague’s Letná, at the site of the one-time monument to the Soviet dictator Stalin.

The exhibition titled Memory of the Nation, offers eye-witness accounts of the Nazi and Communist periods and video-mappings that will take people back to selected crisis periods in the country’s history, creating the impression that they are on a train heading for a concentration camp or in the cockpit of a Spitfire plane in the Battle of Britain.

The exhibition grounds are surrounded by a five-metre tall wall, symbolizing the communist oppression and the division of Europe.

