Exhibition of Jaromír Funke gets underway in Olomouc

An exhibition of the work by world-renowned Czech photographer Jaromír Funke gets underway in the Museum of Art in Olomouc on Thursday. Called Jaromír Funke: Photographer of the Avant-Garde, the exhibition presents his most famous images from the 1920’s and 30’s but also some of his lesser-known and previously unpublished work.
The Czech photographer is regarded as one of the most important representatives of international Avant-Garde photography and his works are part of many renowned collections, including the Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and Centre Pompidou in Paris.
