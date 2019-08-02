Exhibition marks 100 years of Czech Egyptology

An exhibition marking 100 years of Czech Egyptology opened at Prague’s Carolinum on Thursday. The exhibition titled Between Prague and Cairo highlights the beginnings of Czech Egyptology in the first decides of the 20th century, the work of the Czech Egyptology Institute(CIE) and excavation work in Egypt and Sudan.

The CIE focuses in particular on two specific historical eras of ancient Egypt: the Old Kingdom and the Late Period.

Czech Egyptologists have made a number of significant discoveries in Egypt, unearthing the tomb of an Egyptian dignitary dating back to the end of the Fifth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom and most recently revealed the identity of an ancient Egyptian queen at a pyramid complex in south Saqqara near Cairo.