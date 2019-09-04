Ex-top cop fighting organised crime steps down as head of Customs investigative branch

Robert Šlachta, one of the Czech Republic’s most prominent law enforcement officials for nearly three decades, has resigned from office.

Mr Šlachta headed a specialised police unit combatting organised crime (ÚOOZ) before leading the investigative branch of the General Directorate of Customs for three years.

He resigned as head of that unit in June 2016 in protest at what he described as a politically motivated shake up aimed at curbing his force’s effectiveness by merging it with another anti-corruption one.

A General Directorate of Customs spokesperson said Mr Šlachta has declined to comment on his decision but that it was not linked to his service at the Directorate.