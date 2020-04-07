Broadcast Archive

Ex-Social Democrat MP Foldyna joins Okamura party deputies group

Ian Willoughby
07-04-2020
Former Social Democratic Party MP Jaroslav Foldyna has joined the deputies group of Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy. He made the announcement alongside Mr. Okamura at the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday.

Mr. Foldyna said the Social Democrats were no longer the party led by current president Miloš Zeman back in the 1990s, which he said had respected national interests.

 
 
