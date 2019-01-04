Ex-President of Germany Joachim Gauck awarded by Prague, Charles University

Former German President Joachim Gauck has been awarded the Charles IV Prize, a distinction bestowed by the city of Prague and Charles University to persons known for their outstanding contribution to culture, politics or economics.

Gauck is the seventh person to receive this award since its inception in 1993, which includes an honorary diploma. He should officially receive this distinction on 21 January in Prague.

Now 78, Gauck served as Germany’s head of state between 2012 and 2017. In that capacity, he made numerous visits to the Czech Republic.