Ex-Okamura party official guilty of hate speech on premises of lower house

A former secretary of Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy has been found guilty of hate speech delivered at a restaurant in the lower house of the Czech Parliament. The Prague 1 District Court gave Jaroslav Staník a suspended sentence over the incident, which took place in October 2017.

Mr. Staník was heard saying that gay men and lesbians should be shot at birth and that homosexuals, Roma and Jews ought to be gassed.

After Tuesday’s ruling he said that the verdict was aimed at discrediting Freedom and Direct Democracy.