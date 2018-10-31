Ex-minister Stropnický heads for Israel to assume ambassadorial role

Former minister of defence Martin Stropnický is leaving for Israel, where he will serve as Czech ambassador. His immediate main task will be to open a new Czech House in Jerusalem and prepare for a visit by President Miloš Zeman.

Mr. Stropnický told Czech Television that the Prague government could, and did, explain some of Israel’s positions to the rest of the European Union. The former cabinet member quit his seat in the lower house earlier this month.

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, said preparations were being made for intergovernmental talks between the Czech Republic and Israel in Prague next year. The two countries have long had close ties.